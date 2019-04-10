Scary-looking dust devil swirls near high school in Colorado

Students at Pueblo West High School got a scare Wednesday when a swirling cloud appeared on campus.

The school’s athletic department posted a video to its Twitter account as the dust devil formed and then dissipated as it passed by the high school.

Appropriately enough, the Pueblo West mascot is a cyclone.

The phenomenon came on a day southern Colorado was under a high wind warning with wind gusts of up to 65 mph forecast.

“A dust devil is a whirlwind of air into which dust and debris gets caught up, making it visible,” according to Weather Street.

"Dust devils form through a different mechanism than tornadoes, and are much smaller, usually only 10 to 50 feet in diameter, and usually not extending more than 100 feet into the air.

"They usually are seen during relatively dry conditions, when sunlight is providing strong heating of the surface, and when winds are generally light."

