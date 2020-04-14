Schoenbaum childcare center still open through COVID-19

While businesses everywhere have closed their doors, one child care facility in Charleston is remaining open through the pandemic.

The Schoenbaum center in Charleston is not closing its doors through the pandemic.

"There was a conscientious decision made that we need to try and keep providing services," said Chairman of board, Tim Morris.

"If they weren't open I probably wouldn't be able to work," said essential worker and parent, Whitney Kent, who has a two-year-old and ten-year-old at the day care. "We don't have any other reliable people to watch the kids."

"When we took on the oath of being in the healthcare profession we didn't have a choice. When things come up in the field, you have to be there and child care is a must," said another parent, Amber Kinder, who also has two children at the day care and is in the health care profession.

Morris said they are keeping the business open to try and help families of essential workers, so they can still have a place to bring their kids during this time. He also said it was to try and keep paychecks going for some of the employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We decided we were going to try and ride this out and keep it open as long as possible for all those reasons," said Morris. "Now it's been a challenge because as the number of kids go down, we had to cut back on staff."

Morris said they meet with the staff regularly and make sure they are comfortable with being there and following guidelines.

Tony Ingram, the child care director who has also been in the child care business for over 45 years, said they sanitize the play areas and toys everyday and throughout the day.

"We are following the protocols of the Governor," said Ingram.

Ingram is taking all children and adults temperatures and making them sanitize their hands as soon as they walk into the child care facility.

The facility takes children as young as six-weeks-old and as old as pre-kindergarten aged. They also have an after school program for grades up to 5th. Right now, Morris said they are letting after school kids stay throughout the day.

"I'd be jobless if they weren't here," said Kinder. "We need them for others to need us so it's important that they're here and we're thankful for them."

Ingram said they are keeping six kids to a room to maintain social distancing and have extra space throughout the building if more kids were to join the facility. They are also helping with school work throughout the day with the older kids to try and eliminate another headache for parents at home.

The Schoenbaum center is located at 1701 5th Avenue in Charleston.

If you have any further questions you can contact Tony at:

(304) 414-4402 or email him: Alngram@schoenbaumcenter.org.