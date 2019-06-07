Scholarship created to honor man killed in Floyd County crash

When Nick Bailey died in a motorcycle accident last month, his loved ones were unsure how they would move forward.

Morehead State University's Prestonsburg campus created a scholarship to honor an alumnus, Nick Bailey, who died in a motorcycle crash in Floyd County May 17.

Kentucky State Police troopers say Bailey died after losing control of his motorcycle on KY 122 and crashing into an oncoming vehicle. The accident happened May 17.

His loved ones soon realized Bailey wasn't just leaving behind a two-year-old son and his wife; he was leaving behind a legacy. Through his giving personality and character, friends say everyone who knew him has been touched in some way.

WYMT reports Bailey was a social worker in Floyd County, and his wife says he was all about giving back.

"He was such an amazing man, a great husband, and such a good dad," said his wife Jessica Bailey. "He was just one-of-a-kind."

Morehead State University's Prestonsburg campus created a scholarship for its social work program, of which Bailey was an alumnus.

"After Nick's passing, we decided to do this scholarship to honor his legacy, to keep his memory alive, and to keep the idea of giving that Nick brought to our program," said social work program facilitator Deirdra Robinson.

She said the scholarship will begin in the fall 2019 semester and will be available to one senior in the program. Applicants must write an essay about why giving is important.

"It's all about social justice and giving," she said. "And that's all Nick was about."

Robinson said Bailey was a crucial part of the program and this is one way to help his memory live on as new social workers strive to "be a Nick."

"The essence of being a Nick is about being selfless and giving and doing something you don't have to do because you just know it's the right thing to do," Robinson said.

The phrase is now being sported on stickers in the community and has been turned into a hashtag on Facebook.

Jessica said she is overwhelmed with the amount of support she and her family have received and is grateful for this chance for him to be remembered.

"For him to live on through this- through something that he cherished so much- just means so much to us," she said.

Bailey was always thinking of others, Jessica said, and often giving away things he thought someone else needed more.

"I mean, he gave away our furniture," she laughed.

She said she wants him to be remembered for his servant's heart, but also wants people to remember how great a father he was to his son Greyson.

"He just shared such a love for him that I have never seen in any other man," she said. "I mean, they were best friends."

Now, through this scholarship, she knows Bailey's life will continue to have an impact on the community, showing Greyson what a role model looks like.

For more information on applying for the scholarship, contact Robinson at d.robinson@moreheadstate.edu.