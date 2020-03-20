School In Kanawha County delivers homework on bus route

All West Virginia schools have been shut down until at least March 27th.

But school being closed, doesn't mean homework is off limits.

Teachers from Ruffner Elementary are bringing the classroom to their students. While out on breakfast and lunch, delivery teachers were giving out homework packets.

The packets are designed to keep students focused while school is out.

"They are kind of having that opportunity that kind of keeps them focused, like we still are in a classroom," said Krystal McConihay a teacher at Ruffner Elementary.

Teachers say the packets are all about improvement; they are not graded for accuracy. The paper packets are also intended for children with poor internet access.

Other students who are in the fourth and fifth grade have been able to receive take home iPads. The devices allow them to participate in content similar to what is in the packets.

Because it is unclear how long kids will be out of school teachers say this is an important time to focus on work.

"There are parents who are supporting and backing us," McConihay said. "They are sitting their children down and telling them, 'hey it's a school day.' "

For McConihay the deliveries hit closer to home. While out delivering meals and packets, it is one of the only ways she can see her students.

"I want to be somebody that reminds them they are loved. I want them to know that they are cared about genuinely," McConihay said.

She said these are trying times for teachers and students everywhere. She has been urging her students to stay positive until class is back in session.