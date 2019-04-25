School administrator accused of drawing on boy’s head with marker over dress code issue

An administrator at a Texas junior high has been placed on leave after he colored in a seventh grader’s hairstyle, which violated the dress code, with permanent marker, according to the school district.

Seventh grader Juelz Trice says a campus administrator threatened him with in-school suspension unless he allowed the shape of his hair carving to be filled in with permanent marker. (Source: Family photo/KTRK/CNN)

The parents of seventh grade student Juelz Trice say they’re upset after their son came home from Berry Miller Junior High School in Pearland, TX, and told them about the incident.

“To hold my son against his will and color his hair, and he said they’re laughing while they’re doing it. That makes me even more mad. So, my kid is a joke?” said Juelz’s father, Dante Trice.

Juelz says a campus administrator told him his haircut, which had a design carved into it, did not adhere to the dress code. The student was allegedly threatened with in-school suspension unless he allowed the shape of the hair carving to be filled in with permanent marker.

The boy’s parents say they were never notified. If they had been, they say they would have taken care of the issue.

“You should have been like, ‘OK, we need to call your mother first, to let her know what’s going on,’ and no one did that at all,” said Juelz’s mother, Angela Washington.

Pearland Independent School District issued a statement saying the administrator has been placed on leave and faces further consequences for what it calls mishandling disciplinary action.

The district says Juelz’s hairstyle did violate the dress code, which forbids “extreme hair styles such as carvings, mohawks, spikes, etc.” However, filling the shape of his hair with a marker “does not align with appropriate measures for dress code violations.”

In addition to the embarrassment Juelz experienced, Trice says his son could have been put at medical risk by putting chemicals on open pores.

“It was wide open because he had just got his hair cut the day before, so it was wide open,” he said. “I’m totally disappointed."

Juelz’s parents say the administrator involved in the incident called to apologize and said after thinking about it, he shouldn’t have handled the issue that way.

"They were very apologetic, but it still happened," Washington said. "You know, for an adult, nobody should think that's the correct way to handle a situation."

Though the incident made him feel uncomfortable, Juelz has since returned to school.

