School bus drivers participate in safety training ahead of first day of school

Around 120 school bus drivers in Lawrence County are going beyond the daily commute to make sure students are safe as they head back to school.

School bus drivers in Lawrence County, Ohio, learn about how to properly inspect school buses.

They participated in county-wide training Thursday to learn about safety issues when it comes to transporting students to and from school.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and other officials showed the drivers what to do in emergency situations and also showed them how to prevent emergencies on school buses.

They also showed them how to properly inspect buses to look for any violations that could put students at risk and talked with them about what to do if they are involved in an accident.

Troopers say there were nine accidents involving school buses in 2018 in Lawrence County.

"It's so important that we try to get people here that can give them vital information that the drivers need to better serve the students they are driving everyday," said Jeff Saunders, superintendent of the Lawrence County Educational Service Center. "That's what parents want first and foremost is to keep them safe, and that's what we try to do."

The training Thursday also focused on building relationships with students.

The drivers were given a presentation by a behavioral health expert who explained to them the importance of connecting with students. Saunders says this part of the training is key to help drivers identify students that are "at-risk."

"The opioid epidemic that everyone talks about has changed things," Saunders said. "These drivers, they are the first people the students see every day and we don't know what they are going through at home with all the different things that are going on now. We have to tell the drivers about how to handle needles and things like that when you find them, how you deal with behavioral and mental health issues that years ago bus drivers never even dreamed of thinking about."

Saunders says it is key that these drivers connect with their students since often-times they are the first person they see each morning and the last person they see before they go home.

The first day of school in the county is Wednesday, Aug. 14.