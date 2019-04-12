School bus hits and kills motorcyclist in fiery crash

A school bus and a motorcycle burst into flames during a deadly crash in Athens County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened on State Route 356.

At about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, troopers say a school bus driver was heading northbound when he swerved left of center. The Alexander School District bus had five children on board.

The bus struck a motorcyclist who was driving southbound.

Bruce Sheppard, 63, of Zaleski, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Both vehicles caught on fire after the crash.

Troopers say no kids were hurt.

OSHP is investigating. The office was assisted by the Athens County Sheriff's Office, Waterloo Township Fire Department, Athens County EMS and the Athens County Coroner’s Office.

It is not clear if charges will be filed against the bus driver, but the crash is still under investigation.