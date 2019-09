A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Jefferson Road and the Kanawha Turnpike in South Charleston.

Investigators say another vehicle hit the school bus. There were children on the bus at the time.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt and it's a minor crash.

