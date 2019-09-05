School bus turns into closet to help students go to big dances in Kanawha County

Two Kanawha County Schools employees are making it their mission to make sure that every student in high school has a chance to enjoy big dances like formal and prom.

Jessica Nutter and Brittany Elkins started the "Fancy Bus Closet" to help get dresses, suits and tuxes for students in Kanawha County.

Jessica Nutter and Brittany Elkins both work for the school system, Nutter as a bus aide and Elkins as a bus driver. The two say over the years, they have noticed a big need for girls needing dresses and guys needed suits and tuxes for a number of different reasons.

"Usually we have a certain amount of kids on our bus that we see can't go to dances, whether it be because they can't find anything to wear or they can't afford the dress and the ticket," said Elkins and Nutter. "Tickets are expensive. The dress is usually a couple hundred dollars, hair, nails, it's expensive."

So the two came up with the idea to start the "Fancy Bus Closet" out of their school bus.

They came up with the idea and started the Facebook page the last week of August and have already gotten more than 100 dresses.

"Most of it is donations from the community," said Nutter and Elkins. "It's wonderful, actually, all the donations we've gotten. If there is a need, if there is a child that needs something and we don't have it because it's a certain size or they can't find anything in what we have, then we will make it our mission to go out and find it."

The majority of the dresses have come from donations, a few have been purchased by Nutter and Elkins. However, the majority of what they are able to provide comes from what is donated.

"It's not just about our kids," Elkins said. "We see our kids everyday. But it's about the parents, too. It's super hard for parents. Can you imagine telling your child 'no, I'm sorry we don't have the money for a dress or we don't have the money for a suit?' I couldn't imagine."

This is the first year for the drive. However, both Nutter and Elkins hope it is the start of good things to come.

"We didn't think it was going to blow up the way it did," Elkins said. "We do it to help. Not for anything else."

The two say after the items are worn, they ask for them back so they can continue to use them. They say they have even had local cleaners that have donated to help get the items dry cleaned when they are returned.

They are also in the process of trying to become a nonprofit to help with their mission.

They are still asking for donations, including formal dresses, suits, ties, bow ties, dress pants, button up shirts, shoes, purses and jewelry. They say they especially need items for guys.

If you are interested in donating, you can contact them through their Facebook page or call any of the Kanawha County school bus garages to schedule a drop off.

They are also having an event at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 for guys and girls to come and check out some of the items they have available for homecoming. That event will be held at the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department.