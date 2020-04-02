School district in Boyd County extends school closure

The Fairview Independent Schools Superintendent announced Thursday the district will remain closed through May 1, 2020.

These days will be emergency NTI days 21-30 in the school calendar.

The superintendent says the decision was made after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that districts extend the cease of in-person classes during a conference call.

According to the superintendent, this extended school closure will require additional planning for dissemination of NTI student work for days 21-30.

Officials say updates will be posted on the districts website and Facebook page.

The superintendent also said in the release: "Currently, the dissemination plan for distributing NTI student work (Days 11-20) occurred last week. If you do not have student work for NTI days 11-20 and hoped to receive it in the mail, we will not be mailing it out tomorrow as planned. It will be more efficient use of resources and more effective in practice to mail these when we can include days 21-30 with days 11-20. Again, we ask for your patience while we work to finalize the needed plans based on the decision made today."

