School district to name stadium for Heisman winner Burrow

The Ohio school district where Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow played football has named its high school stadium in his honor.

The Athens City School District Board of Education in southeast Ohio posted a proclamation about the naming this week on Facebook.

It details Burrow's accomplishments as quarterback for Athens High School, where he was named Ohio Mr. Football in 2014, and at Louisiana State University, where he's quarterback for the undefeated Tigers.

The board directed officials to plan a ceremony celebrating Burrow, who endeared himself by discussing poverty in the Appalachian region where he grew up in his Heisman acceptance speech.

