School districts providing free meals for students during closure

Many school districts are making arrangements to ensure no student goes hungry as doors close all across the region due to COVID-19.

Some districts are even setting up drive through type systems for breakfast and lunch.

Ohio

Gallia County Local Schools will be providing take home lunches to students 18-years-old and younger on Friday's until school resumes.

Parents and students can pick up 5 shelf staple lunches per student at River Valley High School and South Gallia High School from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For more information you may contact Lora at 740-379-9085 ext.10029. Kentucky

Ashland Independent School District's food service department will be providing meals during notraditional instruction days. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to children and teens 18-years-old and under. Meals breakfast lunch iwll be provided at no cost to children and teens 18 years and under. Meals will be available at the Ashland Exceptional Early Childhood Center, each elementary school, Ashland Middle School and Ashland Blazer High SChool. Meals will be available weekdays beginning March 16 through March 27. Staff will utilize a drive through system where parents can drive up and receive one meal per child. The child must be present in the car in order to receive a meal. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Boyd County Schools will be serving breakfast and lunch at the high school, the middle school. They will also be using a drive-through system where parents can drive up and pick up one meal per student in the car. The child must be present and the school district says it will feed anyone 18 or under regardless of where they attend school. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Elliott County Board of Education says lunch will be available for students on a drive-through basis at the back/kitchen door at Sandy Hook Elementary between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Delivery will also be available. Board members are advising parents to call 738-8002 with names of students so that we will know how many meals to prepare on Monday.

Lawrence County Schools are offering breakfast and lunch for all kids 18 and under March 16-April 3 at different locations in the county.

You can get breakfast from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Blaine Elementary, Fallsburg Elementary, Louisa East Elementary, and Louisa Middle School. There will be at drive-thru at each school to allow parents easy pickup of meals. Food will be delivered to your cars, you will not be entering buildings.

Raceland Worthington Independent Schools will be offering lunches each weekday starting March 16 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This drive -thru format will be available at Campbell Elementary at the main entrance to the cafeteria. Any questions can be directed to the Food Service Director, Michael Salmons, at 606-923-0150.

Greenup County schools will be serving breakfast and lunch the weeks of March 16 and march 23. They will utilize a drive-thru system at the main entrance of each location. Children 18 and under that are present will receive a free meal. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Call ahead orders for lunch start at 10 a.m. Locations and call ahead orders numbers are: Greenup County High School: 606-473-9812 ext. 2180, McKell Middle School: 606-932-9550, Wurtland Middle School: 606-836-1023 ext. 2327, Argillite Elementary School: 606-473-7213 ext. 2705 or call 606-473-9810.

