School leaders in Wayne County advised not to close

As the flu season hits its peak across the Tri-state, many school districts have closed their doors due to an outbreak of illness among students and staff.

However, as more cases of the flu are reported, parents in districts that have chosen not to close schools are now asking why.

The Superintendent of Wayne County Schools tells WSAZ.com the West Virginia Prevention of Epidemiology has advised leaders not to close schools.

Superintendent Todd Alexander says typical attendance in the district is somewhere around 90 percent. Right now, Alexander says attendance at several schools is sitting at about 80 percent and only a few are reporting a little over 70 percent.

District leaders say they are monitoring student and staff attendance daily.

