School safety bill passes out of Senate panel

The Senate Education Committee has approved a bill to require that police officers assigned to Kentucky schools be armed.

The committee on Thursday advanced the measure to the full Senate.

The action came on the second anniversary of the shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky.

Two 15-year-old students were killed and more than a dozen others were injured.

The bill is a follow-up to last year's school safety law, which did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon.

The new bill would add the requirement that all school-based