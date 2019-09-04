UPDATE | School lockdown lifted after police investigation

UPDATE 9/4/19

The precautionary lockdown on four Kanawha Coounty Schools has been lifted.

Police have cleared the scene of a shooting and have marked the area safe. Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate, Dunbar Middle, and Ben Franklin Technical Center have all reopened and are back on their regular schedules.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/4/19

Several schools in Kanawha County are on lockdown after a shooting in Dunbar.

An alert from Kanawha County Schools said that Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate, Dunbar Middle, and Ben Franklin Technical Center are all on precautionary lockdown.

Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Grosscup Avenue in Dunbar.

The schools will remain on lockdown while the investigation is underway.

