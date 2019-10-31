Some schools dismissed late due to weather concerns

Safety was the main concern for students when Kanawha County decided to delay dismissal by 30 minutes Thursday because of severe weather.

The delays did not disrupt the school day, said Stonewall-Jackson Middle School Principal John Wilkerson. He said the students stayed in their last classroom until they were dismissed.

Another reason for the delay was because buses needed to pick up elementary school students before middle school students.

Many students walk home from school, and the delay helped keep them from walking through the rain and wind.

"I agree with it because it's about the safety of our students. We have a number of students that walk home. We have student that sometimes their buses may be late, something along those lines, and we want our students to be safe," Wilkerson said.

