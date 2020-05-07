Some W.Va. schools set summer practice schedules

As much uncertainty remains in the world of COVID-19, student athletes now have some dates to look forward to as life slowly returns to normal.

Thursday afternoon, a spokeswoman with Kanawha County Schools confirmed that July 6 to 25 will be the time frame for the three-week summer practice period.

Putnam County will also operate on the same schedule as Kanawha (July 6 to 25).

Pending board approval, Cabell County student athletes will practice July 13 to 31.

