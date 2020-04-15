Scioto County nursing home employee tests positive

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state is issuing an order requiring nursing homes and senior-living centers to notify residents and family members of any coronavirus cases among residents and staff members within 24 hours.

The names of the facilities will be listed online by the state.

That's why the Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Department announced a previously existing case at the Best Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. The Scioto County Health Department reported the case last week but did not disclose the location of the case until the order was put in effect.

Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Health Department, said the release of names of nursing homes afflicted with the virus should not constitute “a blame game” since their populations are vulnerable and most facilities are doing “an outstanding job.”

Diversicare Healthcare Systems Inc. said in a statement, "We want to inform you that the Best Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has a team member who has tested positive for COVID-19. This team member was not a direct caregiver to patients. We have been in touch with the Ohio Department of Health, as well as officials at the CDC. We are working closely with public health officials to address the situation and are grateful for their assistance. We have been in touch with the loved ones of all those who have been impacted, and will continue to do so on a regular basis."

Acton said this new order should not be used to blame nursing home facilities, but considered as another tool to keep the public informed.

"I want to tell folks to proceed with caution. It's really hard. It's not the fault of a nursing home. Most nursing homes are doing an outstanding job, but it is the fact that this disease is so contagious," Acton said during a news conference.