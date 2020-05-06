Scioto County Commission asking governor for say in when businesses reopen

The Scioto County Commission sent a letter Tuesday to Gov. Mike DeWine's office, asking him to empower local health departments and elected officials to have the right to make decisions best for their own communities.

The letter says DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton have educated the public on preventive measures to offset the risk of COVID-19, and that Scioto County statistics show they've implemented their recommendations, and "now is the time to empower the individual business owner to have the opportunity to reopen."

The letter says businesses have been educated on how to proceed safely, and "we know and have evidence that remaining closed is a greater harm to the mental and financial health of our community."

Will Mault is a partial owner at the Scioto Ribber, which is still doing carry-out orders, but they've seen a huge drop off as customers have not been allowed inside.

Mault agrees local elected officials would have a better idea on when the time is right for businesses to open back up.

"I definitely have great admiration for our current governor's administration," Mault said, "but I know the current commissioners, too. They live here, so they probably have a better idea and have their hand on the pulse of what's going on here a little better than they do in Columbus."

The letter states as of Tuesday, Scioto County had 13 cases of COVID-19, with five recovered and no hospitalizations or deaths.

Ohio retailers have the green light to reopen March 12. DeWine is expected to make an announcement Thursday regarding a plan on when restaurants, daycares, and salons can reopen.

