Scioto County Jail inmate's death investigated

An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Scioto County Jail, according to Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Todd Miller.

Investigators say Kevin L. Bailey, 56, of Portsmouth, died after an incident that happened around 10:30 p.m. May 26.

Miller said Wednesday that Bailey was escorted to the medical facility where his vitals were taken and found to be normal. While being escorted back to his cell, Bailey became agitated and ran.

Officers caught up to him and attempted to gain control. That’s when, according to Miller, Bailey became combative. He and a couple of officers fell, and Bailey hit his head on an open door, suffering a head laceration.

He later died at a hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.