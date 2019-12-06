Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini announces this term will be his last

Longtime Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini announced Friday that he will not run for office in next year’s election.

Donini, who has been sheriff for 23 years, said in a release, “I have had the honor to serve as Sheriff of Scioto County and I have truly enjoyed the experience. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for your continued confidence in my ability to serve and to express my sincere appreciation. I would also like to inform you that my wife and I have mutually decided the time has finally arrived where my career in law enforcement, after forty-two years, will come to an end at the conclusion of my current term in office.”

In the release, Donini said his career in law enforcement began in October 1978 when he was hired as deputy sheriff. He was first elected as Scioto County sheriff on Nov. 5, 1996, and has been elected six consecutive times.

Donini’s current term ends Jan. 3, 2021. The sheriff said he has no other career plans at this time “and will simply spend quality time with his wife and family.”

