Scioto County couple arrested in Fla. on child neglect and drug charges

A couple from Scioto County, Ohio, was arrested earlier this week in Florida after three young children were found unattended, according to the Panama City Police.

Jordyn Freeman, 24, and Randy McMillin, 27, both of West Portsmouth, are charged with child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Freeman is the kids’ biological mother and McMillin is her fiancée.

Investigators say IHOP employees noticed a toddler with no clothes wandering around the business parking lot. They went outside and wrapped that child in an apron.

They also noticed a man and a woman passed out in a nearby van – both under the influence of drugs, according to police. Officers noticed drugs inside the van, as well as 9-month-old twins. One was covered with blankets and pillows.

Investigators say all the kids needed clean clothes and diapers. The state Department of Children and Families took custody of the three kids.

