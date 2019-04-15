Scioto County couple arrested in connection with thousands worth of thefts

A couple from Scioto County was arrested in connection with several thefts, including more than $10,000 worth of belongings taken from the Wheelersburg Little League, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Burt C. Copley, 41, and Jessica Copley, 26, both of Franklin Furnace, face multiple charges.

Deputies say the couple is connected to a slew of thefts, mainly in the Wheelersburg area.

The Wheelersburg Little League concession stand alone had more than $10,000 of food and belongings reported stolen on April 11. Several other victims came forward, including a trucking company, a grocery store and a commercial garage. Deputies say all were notified and able to identify property that had been stolen from them.

Eight truckloads of stolen property were located at the suspects’ home, according to deputies. Investigators also impounded the suspects’ blue minivan that allegedly was used during the thefts.

Burt Copley is charged with breaking and entering, five counts of theft, telecommunications fraud, and six counts of theft. He was taken to the Scioto County Jail. His bond is $200,000.

Jessica Copley is charged with breaking and entering and theft. She also was taken to the Scioto County Jail. Her bond is $16,500.

Investigators say anyone who has been a victim of theft in the Wheelersburg area during the last few months is encouraged to call law enforcement. Anyone with information about the case also is asked to call detectives at 740-351-1091.

