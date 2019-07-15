Scioto County man accused of raping teen at park

A man is in the Scioto County Jail, accused of raping a teenage girl at a park.

Deputies with the Scioto County Sheriff's Office arrested Matthew Bandy II, 22, of West Portsmouth.

Bandy II is charged with first-degree felony rape. He is in jail on a $100,000 bond.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Bandy II is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl. It allegedly happened in a park late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The press release did not specify which park.

Deputies responded to a call about a large fight at an apartment complex Sunday in West Portsmouth. That's where investigators learned of the allegations, found Bandy II, and took him into custody for questioning. The suspect was later charged.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday, July 15.

If you have any information about the case, call Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.