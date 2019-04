A man from Lucasville died Tuesday in an ATV crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Christopher Ward, 51, of Lucasville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Big Bear Creek Road, just down the street from where Ward lived.

Troopers say it appears Ward simply lost control, went off the road and struck a fence.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to investigators.