Scioto County officials meet to discuss ways to improve children protective services

Members of several Scioto County government offices attended a meeting on July 17. According to a joint statement, the purpose of the meeting was to “discuss the current state of child protective services in the county and ways to improve services.”

Representatives from the Scioto County Juvenile Court, the prosecutor’s office, the sheriff’s office, commissioners' office, and the children services board did not talk about specific cases during the meeting, but discussed how initial calls are addressed, proper response protocol, and other changes suggested to improve the current process.

The goal of the meeting was to discuss how to better protect children in the county.

During the meeting, they also discussed the possibility of changing laws in the state legislature to “tear down any barriers to provide effective services.”

They also had a discussion about “impediments regarding communication between agencies” and ways to open up communication amongst them.

The agencies plan to meet every six weeks and invite local school and medical professionals to participate in discussions. They plan to share the results of the meetings with the public.

This comes as the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services investigates Scioto County Children Services. The investigation was prompted by the death of a baby who was once in the organization's care.