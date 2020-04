According to a release from the Portsmouth City and Scioto County health departments, a fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19.

Both health departments say 376 tests from Scioto County have processed, with four coming up positive.

Of those four cases, the release says three are female (up one from Friday's update) and one is male, with their ages ranging from 35 to 53.

