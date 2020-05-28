Scioto County traffic stop turns up $43,000 worth of methamphetamine

A woman from Dayton, Ohio, faces drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop turned up more than $43,000 worth of methamphetamine, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Lawrencia Yancey, 27, faces drug possession and trafficking charges.

Troopers say the stop happened May 21 on U.S. 23. They say a marijuana odor led to a search that later turned up 575 grams of meth, along with marijuana residue.

Investigators say the car, a 2020 Kia Optima, had Georgia tags and was pulled over for a lanes violation.

If convicted, Yancey faces up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

