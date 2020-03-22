Scioto County women arrested for rape

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that several children between the ages of 3 and 13 had been sexually molested by three women.

Captain John Murphy stated that detectives obtained evidence that multiple children had been taken to a Wheelersburg home by adults where they were traded for money and drugs. Investigators say the children were sexually assaulted by several people that included being filmed and pictures taken.

Magan R. Richmond, 32 of Portsmouth, Tasha Stinger, 37 of Wheelersburg, and Kathryn McMullen, 36 of South Webster, were all arrested and charged with one county of rape. They are currently being held at the Scioto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The sheriff's office says that the Scioto County Children's Services has been contacted to have the children affected put in a safe home.

County officials say the investigation is ongoing. Keep checking WSAZ for the latest information.