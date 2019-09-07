Scombroid Poisoning linked to tuna sold at Kroger

Ohio health officials are warning shoppers who have bought Yellowfin Tuna at Kroger stores in the Buckeye State of a possible illness linked to the product.

The alert comes after the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Department of Health investigated four cases of scombroid poisoning in Franklin and Montgomery Counties.

Officials say the poisoning was found in labels "Tuna Yellowfin Steak Fresh Wild Caught" with sell by dates of 9-3-2019 to 9-5-2019.

Scombroid fish poisoning is a syndrome that resembles an allergic reaction after eating fish with high levels of histamine.

Symptoms can begin within two minutes or hours of after eating. Common signs are burning sensations around the mouth, sweating, nausea, palpitations, and a rash. Most of the time these symptoms resolve within a few hours, but some may last several days.

The ODA is encouraging shoppers who have any of these items to throw them away. If you start showing symptoms related to the illness, call your doctor immediately.