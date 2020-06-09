Scorched Tuesday to be followed by steam bath Wednesday

Hottest WV election day in modern times



Rain scant on Tuesday



Good risk for thunderstorms on Wednesday evening

WV Election Day 2020 came to an end with temperatures hovering near 90 from noon through the closing of the polls at 7:30. If one considers the modern era of the Mountain State as starting in 1950 thru 2020, this is the hottest election day of that 70-year period.

The caveat of this distinction is that in this modern era, primary election days have been traditionally held in early May. But given the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020, the June date of the primary was enough to propel June 9, 2020 into the “modern” day record books.

As an aside, during the Dust Bowl Days of the 1930s, heat in May was not uncommon and in effect if there was a primary election between May 7 and 11 in 1930, then highs in the mid-90s would be a degree or so higher than Tuesday.

As for rain, a dry and capped air mass overhead by 5 miles helped to quell any genuine cooling thunder threat on Tuesday. A few cells did grow to 35,000 feet in the Elk Valley after 4pm with Pinch, Clendenin and parts of Clay County getting a quick downpour.

A much better chance for rain will present itself by Wednesday evening when a brief gusty gully washer will be on radar. The time slot has been pushed back a few hours with 9pm west to 1am Thursday west now the favored slot for a downpour with crashes of thunder. Still the actual duration of rain and time placement are fluid issues until we see the whites of the eyes of the rain on radar!

