Scott High tries early morning football practices

For most football players, it's finally that time of year.

Scott High football practice getting underway right around sunrise before the extreme heat is underway.

Time to go to class and then shuffle down to the football field and get ready for practice.

Scott High School has flipped that narrative around this season, holding football practice from 5 to 7 a.m.

“If I practice at three o'clock as a coach, I can look at that young man and say 'you better be there at three o'clock', get out of school and get here,” Scott head coach Shane Griffith said. “We've changed that narrative.”

For Griffith, it has become a way of uniting his players.

“It became kind of our rally cry,” Griffith said. “We were able to kind of say to the young man. You're making a sacrifice and a commitment that nobody else is. You've got more invested in this because you're committing yourself to doing something that no one else is.”

While that commitment is unmistakable, it has changed things a bit for parents, who might have to drive their kid to practice early.

The new system was thoroughly explored and given input, and overall ... it seems to have yielded positive results.

“When we had the parent meeting we shared with them, there's no punishment for being late,” Griffith said. “There's no punishment for not being there. Sometimes life happens.”

Now with practice in the morning, it opens things up for players, who might have other commitments. For example, four Scott football players also play on the soccer team.

“We have a lot of kids on the football team that also has part-time jobs,” Scott trainer Bryan Justice said. “That affords them the luxury to go out and work a little bit in the evening, and they're not doing it for spending money. Some of these kids are doing it to support their family to pay a power bill with or buy groceries with so that gives those kids the opportunity to earn some money.”

But make no mistake, Scott High football is more than just an experiment. They're looking to get back on the right track from a 1-9 season in 2018.

“We think it's a rebuilding year, some of us do, but I think the boys are out to prove us wrong I think they're willing to show that they their winners and they can be winners,” Justice said.

Scott will open up the season on Aug. 30 when they host Herbert Hoover.