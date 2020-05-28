Search and rescue called off after missing hiker is located

A missing person has been found following a search that began late Wednesday night.

Officials say search and rescue crews were ready to resume their search at the Kanawha State Forest with bloodhounds Thursday morning when the man they were looking for walked out of the trailhead that he had gone down about 21 hours earlier.

Joshua Bare tells WSAZ.com he accidentally went off the trail Wednesday and back into a hollow. After going over ridge after ridge, Bare says he decided to take a nap. When he woke up, he says his cell phone was dead, the sky was pitch black and he had no idea where he was.

A 911 call lead officials to his truck in a parking lot near the trail.

State Park Rangers as well as the Kanawha County Sheriff and Fire Rescue began searching for Bare Wednesday night.

Bare tells WSAZ he didn’t hear any of the crews on ATV's.

Bare has some scratches on his legs but didn’t need any medical attention.

He is now on his way back home to South Charleston.

