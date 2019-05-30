Search crews looking for missing 71-year-old in Mingo County

Search crews are looking for a man who disappeared in the Matewan area of Mingo County.

West Virginia State Police troopers say Jimmy Murphy, 71, went missing around 9 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen in the area of Route 49.

According to WVSP, Murphy went out to ride a 4-wheeler and did not come back. Search crews have since found the 4-wheeler, but not Murphy.

The crews brought in K9s and an aviation team overnight. They are back out searching Thursday morning.

His family told WVSP Murphy has health issues.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.