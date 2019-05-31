Search crews looking for two missing people from Clay County

Search crews are looking for two people who were last seen in Kanawha County near the Clay County line.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff's Sgt. B. D. Humphreys, two people were reported missing to his office overnight.

Montana Skye Summers, 19, and Shaffer Harrison, 43, both of Clay County, are missing.

Deputies say both were on an ATV when they were last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Summers is described as being 5'1" and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Harrison is 5'9" and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about the case, call the sheriff's office at 304-357-0169, submit a tip through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email deputies at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.