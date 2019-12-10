Search for wanted person ends in arrest in separate case

The search for a wanted man ended up helping law enforcement make a break in a separate breaking and entering case.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department says a deputy and a West Virginia State Police trooper were attempting to locate a wanted person Monday in Gauley Bridge when they stumbled upon items that had been stolen from a storage building two days earlier.

Deputies say a breaking and entering was reported on Main Street in Gauley Bridge on Saturday. The owner of the storage building reported numerous items stolen.

On Monday, Fayette County deputies arrested Nicholas Farley, 31, of Gauley Bridge. Farley was charged with Receiving/Transferring Stolen Property, 3 counts of Breaking and Entering, and Grand Larceny.

He is now in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings. Deputies say he was unable to post the $75,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.

