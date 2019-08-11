Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Raleigh County

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect, after the Chase Bank branch location on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley was robbed Saturday.

According to Beckley Police, the incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m., when a man walked into the bank and left with an undetermined amount of money. During the robbery, the suspect reportedly indicated he was armed, though no weapon was visible. No injuries were reported.

Investigators described the suspect as a white male with brown hair and a full beard, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, medium build, wearing grey pants, a blue, long-sleeved shirt, and black boots.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the City of Beckley Police Department or Crimestoppers.