Search underway for man who jumped into river during pursuit

Crews are on scene along the Tug River in Mingo County searching for a man investigators say jumped into the water during a pursuit Saturday night.

The Kermit Fire Department says search crews were out until 2 a.m. Sunday looking for Arnold “Birdie” Mills, 28, and resumed their search around 9 a.m.

Investigators say Mills was involved in a pursuit in Martin County, Ky. before crossing into Mingo County where he left his car and continued running before jumping into the river.

Officials at the scene tell WSAZ they are considering the search a recovery mission at this point.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest on this developing story.