Search underway for missing woman in Vinton County

Updated: Tue 11:39 AM, Apr 23, 2019

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A 67-year-old woman is missing from Vinton County, Ohio.

Crystal Lawhead has been missing since Friday.

Her family says they went to her house Monday and discovered she was not there.

The Vinton County Sheriff's Office says her vehicle was found in the northern part of the county, but that she still has not been located.

Deputies say she is about 5'2" and 143 pounds. Investigators do not have a description of the clothes she was wearing when she was last seen.

Teams are currently out searching with K-9s and horses.

