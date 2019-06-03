Search for person of interest in Kanawha County arson case

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is asking for information about an arson at a home in Kanawha County.

Officials say they are looking for a person of interest in the case.

According to investigators, it happened at a home in the 5100 block of Dover Drive in Cross Lanes on May 30.

Investigators say the house was burglarized and also set on fire.

The fire marshal's office is now looking for help identifying a man in the surveillance video.

If you have any information about what happened or recognize the man in the pictures, call the West Virginia Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-3473.