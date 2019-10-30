'Seasons of Love' Wedding Open House at the University of Charleston

Lilkeisha Smith, the Food Services Director for the University of Charleston, was in Studio 3 to talk about 'Seasons of Love' a Wedding Open House happening this weekend at the University.

Seasons of Love is this Saturday in Charleston.

The event is Saturday, November 2 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

UC says no matter the season, they have a venue for brides and grooms: such as the Emma Byrd Gallery for spring, the Rotunda for summer, the Ballroom for winter, and The Boathouse and Firepit for Fall.

Interested brides and families should RSVP to UC catering at 304-357-4812 or via email at uccatering@ucwv.edu