A car accident was injury-free thanks to the riders wearing seatbelts.

The accident happened at the entrance of Fleetwood Lane, just before Pilsner Place, in Sissonville,

A mother and her three children were in the vehicle when her car went off the road and flipped. The vehicle caught fire but was quickly put out.

A fire hydrant was hit by the car, but it was a dry hydrant, so no water was lost.