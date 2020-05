A second COVID-19-related death is reported in Vinton County.

The Vinton County Health Department made that announcement Thursday. The agency reports 19 confirmed cases in the county, and one person remains hospitalized.

Thirteen people have recovered from the virus.

Health department officials continue to advise social distancing, frequent and thorough handwashing and wearing a mask in public, if possible.

