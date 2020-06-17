Second case of coronavirus confirmed

A second positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed as of Wednesday.

The Megis County Health Department says this is the county's 9th case. They have seven confirmed and two probable since April.

The individual is a woman between 60 and 69 years old and is not hospitalized.

The health department is asking residents to not call for questions regarding this case while they investigate and notify relevant people.

The case and individuals identified as contacts of the case will be

advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.