Second person dies from COVID-19 in Boyd County, Ky.

A second COVID-19-related death was reported Monday in Boyd County.

That person was a 96-year-old man, according to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center.

No new positive cases were reported Monday in the county.

Three people remain hospitalized: a 68-year-old woman, a 68-year-old man and a 70-year-old man.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center reports that 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 375 tests total.

