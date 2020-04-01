Second positive case of COVID-19 confirmed

There has been a second confirmed case of coronavirus in Gallia County.

The Gallia Health Department says the individual is not being treated through Holzer Health System, according to a release on Wednesday.

Health officials are stressing the importance of following stay at home orders and urge people to follow social distancing guidelines.

The Gallia Health Department is asking residents to refrain from calling them regarding the case. They are working on their disease investigation and will notify those who may have had contact with positive or symptomatic individuals.

