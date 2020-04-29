Cook Out employee saves customer's life

Employees at the new Cross Lanes Cook Out are taking their jobs outside, working to take the orders of customers in their cars. Long lines are keeping these employees busy, but one employee went above and beyond saving a person's life last week.

A Cook Out employee in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, used the Heimlich maneuver to save the life of a woman who was choking.

"It was really busy that day so there were a lot of wait staff taking orders," said Angie Settle, a nurse practitioner who was one of those customers last week.

Settle is CEO of West Virginia Health Right, with more than 20 years of health care experience. Even so, she says she's never seen a person choke in public or the response that followed.

"Before I knew it I could hear this child screaming. Somebody yelled, 'Momma, she's choking,' " Settle said.

Settle said, within seconds, a woman two cars ahead of her abruptly put her car in park, got out and gave the universal choking signal.

"Out of nowhere this guy. Bam! He was on it, he was on her and started doing the Heimlich maneuver before I could even get my seat belt off," Settle said.

She said she jumped to assist the woman, but a Cook Out employee, whose first name is Marvin, was already performing the Heimlich maneuver, a tactic used to dislodge anything blocking a person's airway.

Settle said the amazing part was that the Cook Out employee didn't have any medical training.

"I have definitely never seen someone react that fast that was not a paramedic or in the medical field," Settle said. "He saved her life because she was going down. It was bad; I saw her face."

Settle said she introduced herself and thanked the Cook Out employee for the quick response.

"I don't know what Marvin's last name is, but he deserves a hometown hero award or something," she said.

The woman was OK after the employee's quick action, thanking him -- but Settle said the woman had not ordered yet when she began choking.

"It was awesome just with all the stuff going on in the world right now with this pandemic," Settle said. "Someone just on it and right there to help someone out; it was amazing."