Section of Kanawha Boulevard to close every Sunday

A major road in Charleston will be closed for the majority of the day on Sundays for the next two months to help ensure social distancing for those using the stretch of road for exercise.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin made the announcement Monday.

Mayor Goodwin says Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Court Street to Greenbrier Street each Sunday in June and July. All lanes will close at 7 a.m. and reopen at 8 p.m.

“We are closing this section of the Boulevard in order to allow social distancing space for those who would already be using the area for exercise and safe outdoor time,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “There won’t be any activities – just safe areas for walking, biking and running. This is not being done so that folks can congregate.”

