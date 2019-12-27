Sections of Ritter Park vandalized

Visitors to Ritter Park were welcomed to an unpleasant sight Friday morning.

Vandals tried to unchain a park swing from Ritter Park late Thursday night. (Courtesy: Monica Redling Rimer)

“I think it's just kind of childish and immature,” regular Ritter Park visitor Alexandrea Moore said.

Park goers arrived to see branches broken off trees, trash strewn about and picnic tables in Fourpole Creek on the east side of the park.

The vandals also tried to take a park swing, but Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation executive director Kevin Brady believes that it may have been too heavy for them to carry away.

“I think it's very unfortunate that people would come out of their way to do harm to a really nice place in town,” said Jade Moore, a Marshall student who takes regular runs in the park. “I've also seen spray paint and kind of sketchy people hanging around here at night and I know people bring their families here and it's a place where children play.”

Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation has turned their surveillance footage over to the Huntington Police Department.