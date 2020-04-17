Self-employed worker: 'I feel like I fell off a cliff'

Robin DeMarchi is used to making people feel beautiful for a living, but nowadays the only thing she's feeling is frustration.

While many have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, self-employed or independent contractors in West Virginia are especially having trouble getting their hands on cash.

"If this was a flood, we would have drown," DeMarchi said. "There is no lifelines, no life jackets, nobody has come to help us."

DeMarchi cuts at hair at a salon in Charleston, and she hasn't been able to work since the state of West Virginia ordered salons to shut down to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

"We work very hard and we want to work, but we can’t work," DeMarchi said.

Under normal circumstances, DeMarchi wouldn't be able to file for unemployment because she's self-employed. The same rules apply for those who are independent contractors or gig economy workers.

So the federal government created a provision in the CARES act, to keep cash flowing for people in the self-employed line of work.

But for West Virginia, the money isn't flowing yet and people haven't been able to apply.

"We just need help," said Russell Fox, a hairstylist at Fresh Salon in Charleston. "Five weeks, that’s a long time, that’s a long time not to have any money coming in."

A spokesperson for the governor said they haven't received the guidelines from the United States Treasury yet to implement the program, but they're hoping to have them by next week.

"If this keeps going and going and going, if I don’t get these lifelines that we’re talking about, then I am going to be in a really bad spot," said self-employed massage therapist Jodi McMillian.

"It’s a really bad situation and I pride myself in being a fixer, (but) I really don’t know how to fix this," DeMarchi said.

As for regular unemployment claims, WorkForce West Virginia said they hope to be caught up on all 130,000 of them by the end of next week.